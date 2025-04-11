Sean 'Diddy' Combs makes major change in his legal team ahead of trial 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly made an unexpected change in his legal team before appearing in New York City Court for his highly-anticipated court trial.
The Bad Boy records producer has hired a famous legal practitioner, Mark Geragos, and his daughter, Teny Geragos, for his upcoming televised case proceedings.
Mark has previously legally represented renowned American celebrities including, Hunter Biden, the Menendez brothers, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, and Roger Clinton.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider revealed that the popular lawyer and his daughter planned to "take a lead role" in the disgraced mogul's case trial.
The tipster additionally noted that the team is preparing to complete the documentation that would allow Mark to appear in the NYC Court on the first day of the forthcoming hearings.
His case was previously led by Marc Agnifilo and Anthony Ricco, who quit the case in March.
Diddy's blockbuster trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.
The 55-year-old American rapper has been detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC] in Brooklyn, New York, since September 2024.
He was arrested by the police officials on the serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
As of now, it is not clear whether Sean 'Diddy' Combs will appear in the New York City Court on May 5, 2025.