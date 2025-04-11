Entertainment

Zara McDermott, Louis Tomlinson go Instagram official with sweet snap

The 'Love Island' alum and the former One Direction star first sparked dating rumours in March

  • April 11, 2025
Zara McDermott is not hiding away her new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson!

The new couple has seemingly made their flame Instagram official with a sweet photo.

Zara and the former One Direction star first sparked dating rumours in March when a fellow diner at The Suffolk in Aldeburgh took snaps of the couple enjoying a romantic date.

As per The Sun, many sources claimed that the pair had been seen on “a handful of low-key dates over the past few weeks.”

And now on Thursday, the pair headed out on a brunch date in Malibu, California, with Zara sharing a snap of their food to Instagram.

The snap, taken during an outdoor lunch, featured a table set with blueberry pancakes and eggs Benedict.

While the Two of Us singer's face was not visible, his arm could be seen in the background with his signature cross tattoo fully on display with a distinct mole just above it.

This comes days after Louis and Zara gave a glimpse into their romance as they both shared videos from a Stereophonics gig at The Wiltern theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Zara McDermott’s soft launch of new boyfriend Louis Tomlinson on social media comes after her split from I'm A Celebrity winner ex Sam Thompson earlier this year after five years of dating.

