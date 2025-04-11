Meghan Markle shares heartfelt post amid Prince Harry's surprise Ukraine visit

Meghan Markle released a gratitude-filled post amid Prince Harry's unannounced trip to the Ukraine.
On Thursday, April 10, Meghan turned to her Instagram account to extend gratitude towards her fans for showing love for her newly released podcast, Confession of a Female Founder.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a video of herself sitting on a couch, with a mini podcast set up right in front of her.
Next in the carousel of a screenshot of the podcast platform, showing Meghan's Confession of a Female Founder on no. 4.
The series of also included a screenshot of her podcast's first guest and Bumble's founder, Whitney Wolfe, giving Meghan a huge shoutout on her new career's big milestone.
"So grateful for the love and support! Keep listening to ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ anywhere you get your podcasts," wrote the 43-year-old in the caption.
This update from the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet comes shortly after it was reported that her husband and the youngest son of King Charles has paid a surprise visit to Ukraine.
"Today, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine—a world class, state of the art facility providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war," the official statement on Sussexes official website read.
It continued, "By delivering these services, the organization works to restore functionality, promote social integration and enhance quality of life for both military personnel and civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict."
"The Duke travelled to Ukraine with friends from the UK Invictus community, where they toured the facility, meeting with patients and medical staff to witness the incredible treatment offered to soldiers, civilians, and children who have endured life-altering injuries," the statement added.
Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine is believed to be scheduled right after his brief visit to the UK to attend a two-day hearing in London Court to Appeal amid his ongoing security case.