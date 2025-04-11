Royal

Meghan Markle shares heartfelt post amid Prince Harry's surprise Ukraine visit

Prince Harry made an unannounced visit to Ukraine after attending security case hearing in the UK earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt post amid Prince Harrys surprise Ukraine visit
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt post amid Prince Harry's surprise Ukraine visit

Meghan Markle released a gratitude-filled post amid Prince Harry's unannounced trip to the Ukraine.

On Thursday, April 10, Meghan turned to her Instagram account to extend gratitude towards her fans for showing love for her newly released podcast, Confession of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a video of herself sitting on a couch, with a mini podcast set up right in front of her.

Next in the carousel of a screenshot of the podcast platform, showing Meghan's Confession of a Female Founder on no. 4.

The series of also included a screenshot of her podcast's first guest and Bumble's founder, Whitney Wolfe, giving Meghan a huge shoutout on her new career's big milestone.

"So grateful for the love and support! Keep listening to ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ anywhere you get your podcasts," wrote the 43-year-old in the caption.

This update from the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet comes shortly after it was reported that her husband and the youngest son of King Charles has paid a surprise visit to Ukraine.

"Today, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center in Lviv, Ukraine—a world class, state of the art facility providing prosthesis, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, and psychological care for those affected by the war," the official statement on Sussexes official website read.

It continued, "By delivering these services, the organization works to restore functionality, promote social integration and enhance quality of life for both military personnel and civilians impacted by the ongoing conflict."

"The Duke travelled to Ukraine with friends from the UK Invictus community, where they toured the facility, meeting with patients and medical staff to witness the incredible treatment offered to soldiers, civilians, and children who have endured life-altering injuries," the statement added.

Prince Harry's visit to Ukraine is believed to be scheduled right after his brief visit to the UK to attend a two-day hearing in London Court to Appeal amid his ongoing security case.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew case as Beatrice, Eugenie move forward
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move