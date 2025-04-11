Princess Eugenie shines in bold thigh-split dress during solo Hong Kong trip

Princess Eugenie is bringing her royal charm to Hong Kong!
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a stunning appearance at the Art Basel event this week.
For the prestigious art fair, the 35-year-old slipped into a stunning emerald green ensemble featuring a bold thigh-high split dress.
She completed her bold dress with a chic black double-breasted jacket, the "Lavinnia" from high-street favourite Reiss.
To further elevate her glamorous look, Princess Eugenie added a luxurious touch with her 'Serrano' Black Teddy Bag from Diovlos, paired with a dainty gold necklace that perfectly complemented her emerald green ensemble.
Princess Eugenie, who is a director for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, is an avid art lover.
"I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people,” she previously told Harper's Bazaar.
To note, Art Basel is a globally recognized international art fair for modern and contemporary art, held annually in Basel, Switzerland, Miami Beach, USA, Hong Kong, and Paris.