Princess Eugenie shines in bold thigh-split dress during solo Hong Kong trip

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter made a stunning appearance at the Art Basel event this week

  • April 11, 2025
Princess Eugenie is bringing her royal charm to Hong Kong!

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a stunning appearance at the Art Basel event this week.

For the prestigious art fair, the 35-year-old slipped into a stunning emerald green ensemble featuring a bold thigh-high split dress.

She completed her bold dress with a chic black double-breasted jacket, the "Lavinnia" from high-street favourite Reiss.

To further elevate her glamorous look, Princess Eugenie added a luxurious touch with her 'Serrano' Black Teddy Bag from Diovlos, paired with a dainty gold necklace that perfectly complemented her emerald green ensemble.

Princess Eugenie shines in bold thigh-split dress during solo Hong Kong trip

Princess Eugenie, who is a director for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, is an avid art lover.

"I knew I definitely wouldn’t be a painter, but I knew this was the industry for me. I love being able to share my passion for art with people,” she previously told Harper's Bazaar.

To note, Art Basel is a globally recognized international art fair for modern and contemporary art, held annually in Basel, Switzerland, Miami Beach, USA, Hong Kong, and Paris.

