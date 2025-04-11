Prince Harry's legal team breaks silence on his safety amid Ukraine visit  

Prince Harry's lawyers have drawn attention to their client's safety and security before his surprise visit to Ukraine.
The Duke of Sussex's legal team claimed his safety was "at stake" at Tuesday and Wednesday's case proceedings.
For those unaware, King Charles' youngest son, has been battling over his security concerns since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their senior royalties in 2020 and moved to the United States of America.
Shortly after his UK exit in 2020, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, initially made the decision to not provide safety to the British Royal Family member and his life partner whenever they visited the country.
In response to the decision, Harry launched an appeal last year, to dismiss the verdict.
Now, during this week's case trial, the duke's legal representative, Shaheed Fatima KC, noted in her statement, "There is a person sitting behind me whose safety, whose security, and whose life is at stake."
"We do say that his presence here, and throughout this appeal, is a potent illustration, where one needed, of how much this appeal means to him and his family," the lawyer urged.
Judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said at the end of the hearing that the appeal's documents would be presented in future case proceedings.
This update came after Prince Harry made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday, where he met amputees and wounded military personnel at an orthopedic clinic.
As of now, the British prince's wife, Meghan Markle, has not joined her husband during his International trip to Ukraine.