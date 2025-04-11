Lana Del Rey teases first single from new album 'The Right Person Will Stay' 

Lana Del Rey surprised fans by releasing the first single from her highly-anticipated musical album, The Right Person Will Stay.
The eleven-time Grammy-nominated musician shared the first track, Henry Come On, from her upcoming 10th studio album.
Lana dropped the audio version of the song on her official YouTube channel on Friday, April 11, 2025.
The globally recognized singer's new musical collection includes 13 songs.
Lana, who tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024, initially announced her blockbuster studio album in November last year, via a moving Instagram post.
In her viral post, she also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the artists who "beautifully worked" with her on the forthcoming project.
She captioned her post, "The Right Person Will Stay’ Out May 21, so grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others."
"Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry. Love Always," the Born to Die crooner concluded.
According to Lana Del Rey's delightful career update, her new album, The Right Person Will Stay, arrives on May 21, serving as the follow-up to her 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.