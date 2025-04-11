Royal

Prince William expected to appear on TV as major event approaches

The Prince of Wales will mark his TV appearance ahead of big event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 11, 2025
Prince William expected to appear on TV as major event approaches
Prince William expected to appear on TV as major event approaches

Prince William may soon be stepping into the spotlight once again as the reports hint at a potential TV appearance.

According to GB News, the Prince of Wales will mark his TV appearance for football analysis following his impressive appearance discussing Aston Villa's Champions League match.

On Wednesday evening, William joined pundits Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist before the club's game against Paris St Germain.

The six-minute preview clip garnered nearly a million views within 24 hours on TNT’s X page.

It is reported that the TV insiders were highly impressed with William's football knowledge.

A source revealed, "Prince William absolutely loved the experience and would 100% be up for doing it again. He is a passionate football fan and has really enjoyed following Aston Villa's success this season."

The insider went on to say that the future king considers “the beautiful game has the power to bring communities together.”

As per the industry source, the broadcasters at TNT were "over the moon with the segment and the incredible reaction and would love to have him back."

To note, the BBC is scheduled to air Aston Villa’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on April 26 — a match Prince William might also attend.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
Princess Anne set to embark on major royal trip to represent King Charles
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew as Beatirce, Eugenie move forward
King Charles stands firm on Prince Andrew as Beatirce, Eugenie move forward
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Prince William reacts to Meghan Markle flaunting 'Sussex' title in Netflix show
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Meghan Markle raves about Audra McDonald's performance in Broadway's ‘Gypsy’
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Sarah Ferguson set for key event happening on Prince Louis birthday
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince George set to carry family tradition with key skill
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson are ‘world’s happiest divorced couple’: Here’s why
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move
King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid
King Felipe inaugurates historic exhibition at Naval Museum in Madrid