Prince William expected to appear on TV as major event approaches

Prince William may soon be stepping into the spotlight once again as the reports hint at a potential TV appearance.
According to GB News, the Prince of Wales will mark his TV appearance for football analysis following his impressive appearance discussing Aston Villa's Champions League match.
On Wednesday evening, William joined pundits Rio Ferdinand and Ally McCoist before the club's game against Paris St Germain.
The six-minute preview clip garnered nearly a million views within 24 hours on TNT’s X page.
It is reported that the TV insiders were highly impressed with William's football knowledge.
A source revealed, "Prince William absolutely loved the experience and would 100% be up for doing it again. He is a passionate football fan and has really enjoyed following Aston Villa's success this season."
The insider went on to say that the future king considers “the beautiful game has the power to bring communities together.”
As per the industry source, the broadcasters at TNT were "over the moon with the segment and the incredible reaction and would love to have him back."
To note, the BBC is scheduled to air Aston Villa’s FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on April 26 — a match Prince William might also attend.