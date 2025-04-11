Royal

Sarah Ferguson celebrates Pet Day with sweet tribute to her seven furry friends

The Duchess of York is a mother to her seven beloved dogs, including Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis

  by Web Desk
  
  April 11, 2025
Sarah Ferguson can’t stop gushing over her seven furry friends!

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew took to her Instagram account on Friday to mark the International Pet Day with sweet tribute to her “doggies.”

She shared a carousel of photos of her seven dogs, including Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis.

“Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies!” The Duchess of York wrote in the caption.

Sarah further added, “From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles, to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side.”


The duchess is a devoted mother to her seven beloved dogs, consisting of two adorable corgis and five spirited Norfolk terriers.

After the queen died in September 2022, Sarah took in the monarch’s corgis, Muick and Sandy.

“They’re all very lovely and very, very loved. They do all get on with each other. It’s quite a lot of work, but it’s work I love. I have many dog people around me who also love them and love to take care of them, so I can share and I do share,” the Duchess of York told Us Weekly at the Global Citizen Prize Awards last year.

During her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth owned 30 corgis, each with their own unique name. 

