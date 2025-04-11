Prince William, Kate Middleton pay homage to key companion on special day

Kensington Palace released a heartfelt message of Princess Kate and Prince William as they mark special occasion.
On Friday, April 11, the official Instagram account of Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable photo of their pet dog, Orla to celebrate National Pet Day.
"Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this," the message from the future king and queen read.
Shortly after the heartfelt post was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with sweet responses.
One fan noted, "Congratulation for such a beautiful homage to our families companions."
Another wrote, "So cute, George definitely loved it"
This special tribute to Orla comes a week after William and Kate enjoyed a skiing holiday in the French Alps, in France.
The couple jetted off to the European region with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are currently on their Easter break.
Kate Middleton's recent trip to France is supposedly her first getaway to Europe with her family since being diagnosed with cancer in January last year, followed by a nine-month long preventive chemotherapy.
Catherine announced the completion of her cancer treatment in September, 2024, and returned to public facing duties the next month.
Kate is currently in remission cancer and focusing on how to remain cancer free.