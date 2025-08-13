Queen Mary inaugurates Headspace’s new counseling center in Tårnby

Queen Mary delightfully cut the ribbon to inaugurate a new counselling center in Tårnby.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13, the Danish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos from the Queen’s first engagement after a fun summer break.
During her latest outing, Mary inaugurated a new counselling center launched by Headspace, Denmark – a non-profit organization focused on supporting young people’s mental health.
“The young people in Tårnby now have the opportunity to book a conversation about life's small and big problems,” shared the Royals.
For the outing, King Frederik’s wife looked sophisticated in a blue suit with thin vertical white stripes.
Briefing about the Queen’s engagement, they noted, “Her Majesty the Queen attended the opening of headspace Denmark's new counselling centre in Tårnby at Amager today. Headspace is a preventative and mental health promoting offer for young people between 12 and 25 years old.”
“After the joint song "You came with all that was you" the Queen marked the official opening by cutting the cord to the new center together with the mayor of Tårnby Municipality Allan S. Andersen and protector of the Social Network/headspace Denmark Poul Nyrup Rasmussen,” the caption added.
It was also shared that Headspace is an open, anonymous and free offer that young people can avail whenever they want to share their problems and talk about the things that burden them.