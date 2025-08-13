Home / Royal

Prince Andrew publicly voices ‘frustration’ with shocking act amid backlash

The Duke of York has been facing harsh public scrutiny over his shocking controversies

Prince Andrew’s frustration is clearly visible in the wake of the latest backlash.

Since the release of an excerpt from the bombshell book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which revealed shocking allegations against him, the Duke of York has been facing more intense media and public scrutiny than ever before.

King Charles’s brother was recently spotted on one of his regular rides in the Windsor Great Park estate, where he allegedly vented his frustration in a foul-mouthed rant over speed bumps outside his home, GB News reported on Wednesday, August 13.

During a horseback ride Andrew spotted builders installing traffic-slowing humps on the estate and allegedly shouted, “What the f**k are you doing now?”

Notably, one of the speed bumps has been constructed on the Duke’s driving route out of the Royal Lodge.

Speaking to The Sun, an insider shared, "The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing now?’”

“Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park,” they added.

It is also worth noting that, in the latest YouGov poll, 67 percent of the participants supported removing Prince Andrew’s remaining royal titles following his recent scandals and controversies.

