Kate Middleton cherishes ‘love, friendship’ in new episode of ‘Mother Nature’


Kate Middleton is cherishing close and lovely bonds in Mother Nature.

Taking to the official Instagram account of her and Prince William on Wednesday, August 13, the Princess of Wales shared a powerful message of “love and friendship” in the latest episode of her delightful series.

The new segment, titled SUMMER, focuses on the beauty and delights of the season, capturing its warmth and joy.

“MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER,” captioned Kate, adding, “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C.”

The captivating episode featured striking visuals, including people laughing and enjoying with their loved ones, the warm weather, birds singing and chirping, blooming flowers, ripened fruits, and lush green landscapes.

Meanwhile, with her enchanting voiceover in the background, Princess Kate mesmerised the audience.

“Summer is a season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we two are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams,” she stated.

The mother of three continued, “As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together playing, connecting, being present, embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences. Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship.”

She concluded her heartwarming message by saying, “So open your hearts sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love and be loved.”

Kate Middleton launched Mother Nature series on May 12, 2025, with the episode titled SPRING. The show is planned to be a quarterly video series, celebrating the changing seasons across the UK.

In the upcoming episodes, the Princess will focus on the other two seasons – autumn and winter.

