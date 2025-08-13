Prince Andrew suffers new setback as fans call to strip him of Royal titles

After being listed as the most unpopular member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew has been hit with another major blow.
Amid ongoing scandals and controversies, which have reignited public fury following shocking revelations and allegations in the sensational new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, the Duke has been facing harsher scrutiny than ever.
And now, a new YouGov survey shows that most of the UK public wants to strip Prince Andrew of his remaining Royal titles.
The poll asked, “Would you support or oppose removing Prince Andrew, Duke of York’s remaining royal titles?”
It was found that 67 percent of Britons are in support of the move and want the Duke of York’s remaining titles to be revoked, 13 percent of the participants opposed the move, while 21 percent were unsure.
Opposition to removing Andrew’s titles was found to be stronger among certain groups, particularly the Conservative voters and those aged over 50.
This shocking blow came just a few days after another poll conducted by the outlet, tracking favourability of the Royal Family member, concluded that the father of two has hit rock bottom in the public’s opinions.
Notably, the survey found Prince William and Princess Kate as the most favourable Royals.