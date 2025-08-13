Home / Royal

Prince Andrew’s remarks on Princess Kate stirred feud with William: Report

The Duke of York had strained relationships from both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex

Prince Andrew’s alleged “nasty remarks” about Kate Middleton reportedly sparked a rift with Prince William, according to a royal author.

As per The NewYork Post, the Duke of York had strained relationships from both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex with recent reports disclosed that William considered his uncle as a “problem.”

The royal author Andrew Lownie wrote in a biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Andrew made several “rude” and “unkind” remarks about the Princess of Wales.

“I can’t see how anyone could make unkind comments about Kate when she’s been the family’s saving grace,” Lownie said.

“It surprised me, but people do get jealous,” he noted, adding, “I’d have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king though” than to be “nasty about his wife.”

Lownie claimed the comments led William to distance himself from his controversy-hit uncle.

He went on to explain that William has been annoyed with his uncle over the past few years.

“William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road,” Lownie said.

The author stated, “He’s all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle.”

“Everyone is pulling together — Charles, Anne, Edward, William and others — but the whole side has been let down by Prince Andrew,” he added.

Entitled: the Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie will be released on Thursday August 14, 2025.

