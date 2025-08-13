Home / Royal

Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal

Former Royal aide lifts curtain on firms thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lucrative Netflix deal

Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghans extended Netflix deal
Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal

Royal Family's former aide has lift the curtain on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lucrative deal is being perceived by Duke's own family.

The newly extended "first look" Netflix deal, which now allows Harry and Meghan to have "more options" but "less investment" has created quite a buzz in Royal quarters.

Analysing things from Royal Family's point of view, a former butler, Grant Harrold has suggested that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "careful" about not upsetting King Charles with their new projects and ventures.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG,Grant noted, "I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures."

“If they cause any more damage with these programmes it will impact any on-going attempts to build bridges," he added.

Shedding light on how Harry's dad and brother Prince William might have taken this new deal, Grand explained, “I think the Royal Family are beyond this now."

"I don’t think they’ll be surprised or disappointed by it, because they’re used to them doing what they want now," he claimed.

This update comes after Meghan Markle dropped exciting trailer of her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan season 2 on her Instagram account.

You Might Like:

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business
The British King makes delightful announcement amid Meghan Markle’s business expansion plans in the UK

King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday

King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday
The Royal Family shared a series of fun facts about the Princess Royal in a special birthday post

Prince Andrew publicly voices ‘frustration’ with shocking act amid backlash

Prince Andrew publicly voices ‘frustration’ with shocking act amid backlash
The Duke of York has been facing harsh public scrutiny over his shocking controversies

Kate Middleton set to spark rivalry with Prince William at mega event

Kate Middleton set to spark rivalry with Prince William at mega event
The Princess of Wales gears to take centre stage as UK prepares to host prestigious event

Princess Ingrid Alexandra spotted at Sydney event with mystery guests

Princess Ingrid Alexandra spotted at Sydney event with mystery guests
The Norwegian royal arrived on campus at the University of Sydney at the end of July

Queen Mary performs first royal duty after family break

Queen Mary performs first royal duty after family break
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, steps out to performs key duty after enjoying summer break with family

King Felipe, Queen Letizia to take key decision for Princess Infanta Sofia

King Felipe, Queen Letizia to take key decision for Princess Infanta Sofia
Queen Letizia, King Felipe set to bid farewell to their beloved daughter Infanta Sofia after summer break

Prince Harry wants to mark two major occasions with King Charles, William

Prince Harry wants to mark two major occasions with King Charles, William
The Duke of Sussex desires to reconcile with brother Prince William ahead of sombre event

Kate Middleton takes stern decision for Meghan despite Harry’s 'peace' efforts

Kate Middleton takes stern decision for Meghan despite Harry’s 'peace' efforts
Princess Kate makes stance clear on Meghan Markle reconciliation amid Prince Harry's reunion talks

Prince Harry's rare family member appears in 'With Love, Meghan' S2 teaser

Prince Harry's rare family member appears in 'With Love, Meghan' S2 teaser
The Duchess of Sussex's 'With Love, Meghan' season two to feature star-studded guest lineup

Meghan Markle pokes fun at Prince Harry in 'With Love’ season 2 trailer

Meghan Markle pokes fun at Prince Harry in 'With Love’ season 2 trailer
The Duchess of Sussex released the news trailer for With 'Love, Meghan' season 2

Royal Family honours Duchess Sophie as she takes big role in Kate, William absence

Royal Family honours Duchess Sophie as she takes big role in Kate, William absence
The royal family appreciated Duchess Sophie on her emotional royal engagement