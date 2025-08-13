Royal Family makes feeling clear on Harry, Meghan's extended Netflix deal

Royal Family's former aide has lift the curtain on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lucrative deal is being perceived by Duke's own family.
The newly extended "first look" Netflix deal, which now allows Harry and Meghan to have "more options" but "less investment" has created quite a buzz in Royal quarters.
Analysing things from Royal Family's point of view, a former butler, Grant Harrold has suggested that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be "careful" about not upsetting King Charles with their new projects and ventures.
Speaking on behalf of OLBG,Grant noted, "I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures."
“If they cause any more damage with these programmes it will impact any on-going attempts to build bridges," he added.
Shedding light on how Harry's dad and brother Prince William might have taken this new deal, Grand explained, “I think the Royal Family are beyond this now."
"I don’t think they’ll be surprised or disappointed by it, because they’re used to them doing what they want now," he claimed.
This update comes after Meghan Markle dropped exciting trailer of her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan season 2 on her Instagram account.