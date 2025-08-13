Home / Royal

Princess Ingrid Alexandra spotted at Sydney event with mystery guests

The Norwegian royal arrived on campus at the University of Sydney at the end of July

Princess Ingrid Alexandra made a surprise appearance in Sydney, delighting fans as she was joined by special guests during her secret visit.

As per Hello Magazine, the Norwegian royal arrived on campus at the University of Sydney at the end of July as she enrolled for a three-year degree in social sciences.

In Sydney, she also welcomed her parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

According to Se og Hør, Mette-Marit, 51, has been in Sydney for an extended period to help Ingrid Alexandra with the adjustment.

On the other hand, Haakon, 52, landed there after a trip to Portugal with son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 19, and stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, 28.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who wrapped up 15 months of military training earlier this year, is diving into campus life.

She’s been seen enjoying a boat party and visiting the Sydney Aquarium with classmates over the past week.

The Norwegian palace also offered a glimpse into her life in Sydney, along with a statement, where Ingrid Alexandra said, "I'm looking forward to starting my studies at the University of Sydney. It will be exciting to become a student, and I'm looking forward to gaining new perspectives on both European and international politics. I'm sure that I will learn a lot."

To note, Princess Ingrid Alexandra is currently second in line to the Norwegian throne. 

