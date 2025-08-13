Home / Royal

King Charles opens Buckingham Palace’s doors as Meghan hints at UK business

The British King makes delightful announcement amid Meghan Markle’s business expansion plans in the UK

King Charles has a joyful announcement to make!

Amid his estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle’s plans to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in the United Kingdom, the British Monarch made a delightful announcement, sharing that Buckingham Palace’s doors are open to public.

On its official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 13, the Royal Collection Trust issued a public invitation to visit the palace to view a new exhibition featuring the outstanding work of The King’s Tour Artists.

Sharing a carousel of the incredible artworks, the trust penned, “Interested in art, travel, and the Royal Family? Visit us this summer at Buckingham Palace, where our new exhibition, The King’s Tour Artists, is open.”

“For the first time, over 70 works of art created by 43 artists offer a vibrant perspective of life on a royal tour. Swipe to see a selection of the works of art on display,” they added.

The caption also included details about the paintings, along with the year they were created.

This delightful update comes a few days after Meghan Markle took to As Ever’s Instagram account to hint at expanding her business in the UK, Australia, and Canada, noting, “Oh, we see you too! Australia, UK, Canada - love to see how you’re finding a way to get your As ever products. You have good taste…and good friends.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s post came after her overseas fans tried to get their hands on her exclusive products.

