Princess Kate tries to steal Meghan Markle's spotlight with powerful move

Princess Kate has released a heartfelt video message just hours after Meghan Markle unveiled her latest project.
The Princess of Wales dropped a powerful message of “love and friendship” in the latest episode of her delightful series.
For a shared post, Kate noted the caption, “MOTHER NATURE: SUMMER,” adding, “Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship. It has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature. Here’s to Summer. C.”
The episode showcased joyful moments with loved ones, warm weather, singing birds, blooming flowers, ripe fruits, and lush green landscapes.
She also delighted the royal fans with her enchanting voiceover in the background, as she began the episode, saying, “Summer is a season for abundance. Just as the flowers bloom and the fruits ripen, we two are reminded of our own potential for growth. It is the time to ignite our inner fire and explore our own creativity, passions and dreams.”
The Future Queen of Britain added, “As we bask in the sunlit hours, friends and families come together playing, connecting, being present, embracing the joy to be found in even the most fleeting of moments and shared experiences. Our lives flourish when we cherish the bonds of love and friendship.”
Kate concluded, “So open your hearts, sing, dance, play. The days are still long, so simply love and be loved.”
Kate Middleton launched the Mother Nature series on May 12, 2025, with its debut episode, SPRING.
The quarterly series will celebrate the changing seasons across the UK.
Notably, Princess Kate’s latest move is seen as an attempt to steal Meghan Markle’s spotlight, as her new episode dropped just a day after the Duchess of Sussex released the trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2.