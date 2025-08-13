King Charles shares fun facts about Princess Anne for her 75th birthday

King Charles gave a special nod to Princess Anne ahead of her 75th birthday.
On Wednesday, the Royal Family shared a series of fun facts about the Princess Royal in a special “Did You Know?” post.
The palace shared a post along with a caption, “Did you know? The Princess Royal edition! Swipe across for fun facts about Her Royal Highness as we mark her 75th Birthday this week - more on royal.uk!"
In a first slide, the British Monarch dropped a cheeky moment with Princess Anne as they were seen sharing a warm smile on King's coronation day.
The following slide stated first fun fact about her, noting, “Her Royal Highness was born Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise at Clarence House on 15th August 1950, VJ Day, at 11.50 a.m."
Another slide revealed the fact, “Princess Anne joined the 1st Buckingham Palace Company of Brownies and Guides in 1959. This group had first been created in 1937 for her mother, then Princess Elizabeth, and was reinstalled for Princess Anne.”
The third fact stated, "Her Royal Highness supports over 399 charities, organisations and military regiments in the UK and overseas."
As per the fourth slide, Princess Anne “was the first member of the British Royal Family to compete in an Olympic Games, when she participated as a member of the British Equestrian team at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games."
According to a palace, "The Princess Royal was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 by President Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia. She was nominated for her work as President of Save the Children across two decades."
The sixth fact disclosed, “In 1994, The Queen appointed The Princess Royal to the Order of the Garter. However, The Princess Royal requested to be installed as Royal Knight of the Order, and not a Lady.”
In a next slide, it is revealed that she was the first member of The Royal Family to appear as a contestant on a television quiz as she competed on the BBC panel game, A Question of Sport.
“The Princess Royal has completed 562 overseas visits and has visited every continent,” the eighth fact noted.
The Palace also stated that Princess Anne has been Patron of Scottish Rugby Union since 1986, while the other fact revealed that she is the first Royal to hold an HGV licence and has driven a double-decker bus and a police car.
It is shared that Princess Anne “is Colonel-in-Chief of more than 20 British and Commonwealth regiments."
The last slide unveiled a fun fact that she is often seen sporting Team GB sunglasses, including at high-profile events such as the London 2012 Olympics and Royal Ascot in 2021.
To note, Princess Anne is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on Friday, August 15, 2025.