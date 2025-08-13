Home / Royal

Queen Mary performs first royal duty after family break

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, steps out to performs key duty after enjoying summer break with family

Queen Mary has returned to royal duties after enjoying summer break with King Frederik and kids.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Queen of Spain will perform a key duty by opening of the counselling service Headspace Tårnby on Wednesday, August 13.

The CEO of Headspace Danmark, Trine Hammershøy, told the media outlet, "When Queen Mary takes the time to come out and open a new local headspace centre, it makes a world of difference for all of us at headspace Danmark.’

“Not least to our many volunteers and the young people they support who feel seen and heard in a very sincere way. The royal family is very popular in Denmark and the support from Queen Mary gives credibility to headspace Danmark,” she added.

The statement further read, “We believe that the reason why Queen Mary supports headspace Danmark is because of our well documented positive results and that makes us very proud."

Queen Mary has been vocal about supporting wellbeing of children, young people and families.

Back in 2007, Her Majesty set up The Mary Foundation to improve he lives of children, adults and families.

Recently, Queen Mary was enjoying summer break with the Danish Royal Family at Gråsten Palace.

