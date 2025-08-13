Kate Middleton set to spark rivalry with Prince William at mega event

Kate Middleton is gearing for an exciting face off with Prince William!
As the patron of England Rugby, The Princess of Wales is set to take the centre stage at the 2025 Women's World Cup, commencing on August 22, 2025.
As reported by Hello!, Catherine, who is currently on a hiatus as she is enjoying whale of a time with her kids Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, will spark enthusiasm among rugby fans with her prominent presence.
This update came just a week after England's women rugby team - Red Roses announced their squad for this year's world cup.
The future Queen, who was already a patron of Rugby Football Union (RFU) in 2022 became patron of patron of the Rugby Football League in same year.
Kate announced the thrilling news with an exciting video of her on X in which she was seen playing rugby.
"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby," she wrote in the caption.
The mom-of-three added, "Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish."
To note, Prince William and Kate Middleton's rugby rivalry became the subject of joke back with future King's witty remark ahead of a 2023 Six Nations match between England and Wales.
William quipped, "It’s going to be a very tense journey home.
"If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening," he added.