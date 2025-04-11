Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck agree to improve relationship after divorce

'Gone Girl' star and the 'Unstoppable' actress have 'agreed' to maintain lively bond after split

  • April 11, 2025
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are determined to maintain a respectful relationship following their split.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source revealed that the Gone Girl star and the Unstoppable actress have “agreed to do what it takes to get on better terms” as they navigate life post-divorce.

Referring to Ben and Lopez’s kids, a source said, “Let’s face it, Ben is never going to be as close with J. Lo as he is with Jennifer Garner, they don’t share three kids.”

The insider continued, “But they are both very sensitive to the fact that [J. Lo’s] twins Max and Emme are very close to Ben’s kids.”

Revealing the consequences of not maintaining an amicable bond, the tipster mentioned, “If they can’t stand to be in the same room as each other it’s going to make that very tough, so they’ve agreed to do what it takes to get on better terms.”

The source said, “Before they got back together they were genuinely friends and they’d love to get back to that.”

“They’re not at a place where they’re going to be taking off on joint holidays with the kids, but they have talked about having a nice dinner all together to start with, and then they’ll go from there,” the source noted.

To note, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce was finalized in January 2025 as they had been married for two years.

In August 2024, J.Lo filed for divorce on her second wedding anniversary with Ben.

