King Charles takes over rare title from Princess Anne after UK return

Princess Anne recently hosted a major event at Palace amid King Charles III and Queen Camilla's absence

  • April 11, 2025
King Charles has earned a rare title, which was previously held by his sister Princess Anne, after returning to the UK from Italy trip.

The British monarch concluded a four-day state visit to Italy with wife Queen Camilla on April 10.

He presented Commander of the Order of the British Empire award to Alan Titchmarsh for his services to horticulture and charity a few weeks back.

On Thursday, the former Garden Force star gave a delightful title to Charles during conversation with Dermot O'Leary and Sian Welby on This Morning.

He hailed his majesty as the "hardest working man I know" in a particularly sweet tribute. For those unversed, the “hardest working” royal title was held by Anne.

Alan continued, "It was amazing, it was quite unbelievable really. I've known the King since he was the Prince of Wales way back, but to have him stick him around my neck was really rather special."

Notably, The Princess Royal completed 457 royal engagements in 2024, which is significantly and far more than other senior royals like Charles and Prince William.

On the work front, Anne hosted a dinner at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as the patron of Columba 1400 on Thursday.

