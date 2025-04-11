Meghan Markle makes first public appearance amid Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip

Meghan Markle stepped out for an enjoyable night out in New York City.
On Friday, April 11, Page Six reported that the Duchess of Sussex was spotted having fun in NYC with some pals on Thursday night.
During the outing, the mother-of-two and her friends grabbed dinner at Polo Bar before they went to watch a Broadway show.
As per the outlet, the As Ever founder was seen travelling to Times Square in a four-wheeler along with a group of security guards, who safely escorted the Duchess and her pals to the theatre.
At the theatre, Meghan Markle watched Audra McDonald’s Gypsy.
For the outing, the former American actress wore a two-piece ensemble that included a black collared blouse and a full-length skirt by Carolina Herrera.
To add elegance to her overall look, Meghan wore black pencil heel stilettos, and styled her hair in loose curls.
Meghan Markle’s public appearance comes just after it was reported that her husband, Prince Harry, made a surprise visit to Ukraine after concluding his London visit to appear at the Court of Appeal for hearing over his security arrangements in the UK.
In Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex paid an unnotified visit to a clinic which rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians and met war victims.