‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard drops new song ‘Trailers after dark’

Finn Wolfhard's debut solo album 'Happy Birthday' will release on June 6, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • April 11, 2025
After working with successful pop band, The Aubreys, Finn Wolfhard has finally released a solo song from his debut alum.

On Friday, April 11, the Stranger Things actor released Trailers after dark

In the recently released track, Finn showed off his guitar skills.

The music video began with the It star playing guitar on a messy couch.

He later on layed down and started singing, “Pressed against my window..Crashing through the rocks and the snow..Oh my darling don’t stop loving..You’re the one I see..Even with the lights out..Trailers after dark..Rain is to be trusted.”

Finn’s music video earned 2k likes in less than one hour of its release.

His fans swarmed to the comment section to express love and appreciation.

A fan commented, “All your songs are amazing, since all the way from calpurnia to now. I wish I could go to your concert in Van but I’m a minor lol.”

Another wrote, “Ok but can we talk about the guitar solo? It's freaking amazing!”

Notably, his album Happy Birthday will release on June 6, 2025.

