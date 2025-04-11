Carlos Alcaraz beats Arthur Fils in thrilling showdown to reach Monte Carlo semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz achieved an impressive career milestone by winning an exciting three-set match against Arthur Fils in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters on Friday, April 11.
In a highly anticipated match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes, the four-time Grand Slam champion defeated Arthur with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
As per ATP Tour, the Spanish tennis star struggled early in the match, losing his serve three times in the first set.
However, he fought back in the second set, saving seven break points including three at a critical point (5-5, 0-40).
In the third set, Alcaraz was trailing 1-3 but made impressive comeback by winning five consecutive games to claim that win.
After winning the match, the 21-year-old expressed, "I just wanted to stay strong and wait for my chances. I think his level is high right now and he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents.”
The player added, “Today I could feel it but in some moments he just made a few mistakes and I tried to make the most of those points and wait for my chances. The second set I saved those break points and then made the only break point I had that set."
Alcaraz has made it to the semi-finals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament for the 10th time and now he will compete in the semi-finals against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday, April 12.