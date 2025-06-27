Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri

McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are gearing up for Austrian Grand Prix after collision on the Canadian circuit

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri


Lando Norris has admitted that there is no bad blood between him and Oscar Piastri after the collision in Canada, and the incident has made McLaren stronger than ever.

At the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the British racer collided with Piastri in the closing stages of the GP, resulting in him walking away from the race with four laps remaining.

The seven-time F1 Grands Prix champion emerged unharmed from the shocking incident and was able to secure fourth place, extending his lead to 22 points in the drivers' championship over his team-mate.

Following the race, Norris said that he "made a fool" out of himself and would take the incident "on the chin" as he gears up for the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

As McLaren took full responsibility for the collision, the team seemingly had a fruitful discussion with both the drivers about the incident and how they will move forward.

Norris described the talk with the team as "not the most joyful conversations, but conversations that needed to be had clearly."

The 25-year-old driver noted, "There have been a good amount of talks, but there's been good understanding of everything, you know, realising my thoughts and understanding things from both my side and explaining that to the team."

Admitting his mistakes, he further stated, "But I think I made it clear from the immediate moment that I misjudged it, and I took the fault for it."

The collision cost McLaren a podium in Canada, ending their run of consecutive rankings among the top three spots at the start of the 2025 season.

With the Austrian Grand Prix taking place on June 29, if they fail to secure a spot on the podium, it will be the first time both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would fail to get on the big stage in consecutive races since the 2024 Sao Paulo and Las Vegas GPs.

Read more : Sports
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent
Taylor Fritz reveals name of his 'harder' opponent between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo begins ‘new chapter’ as he signs two-year deal with Al Nassr
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Angel Reese breaks silence after ending Chicago Sky losing streak
Chicago Sky end three-game losing streak with strong win over Los Angeles Sparks
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
LeBron James' wife Savannah James shares 'basic' struggles on social media
Savannah James has recently launched her own skincare research-backed brand, Reframe Beauty
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
Jannik Sinner on being world No. 1: 'I make my history for myself'
The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner has been holding the world No. 1 rank for 54 consecutive weeks
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Yang Hansen makes history as first Chinese NBA first-round pick since 2007
Portland Trail Blazers has shocked the 2025 NBA Draft with an unexpected first-round pick
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
Emma Raducanu crashes out of Eastbourne after shocking loss to Maya Joint
May Joint has qualified to play in a Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon for the first time in her career
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to Pioli as Al-Nassr hunt new manager
Pioli became the new Al-Nassr coach in September last year, after Luis Castro was removed
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Lionel Messi reaches new career milestone Cristiano Ronaldo can never match
Messi’s Inter Miami advances to Round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after a tie with Palmeiras
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
High school track meet stabbing: Texas teen charged with first-degree murder
Austin Metcalf was fatally stabbed while attending a school track meet in Frisco, Texas
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
LeBron James praises Cooper Flagg ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
Los Angeles star LeBron James believes Cooper Flagg is lucky to join a team ‘established with Hall of Fame guys’
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
Roger Federer hints at Big Four reunion with Novak Djokovic at 2025 Wimbledon
The tennis Big Four reunited last month at the 2025 French Open where Rafael Nadal received major honour