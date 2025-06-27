Lando Norris reflects on Canada collision with teammate Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris has admitted that there is no bad blood between him and Oscar Piastri after the collision in Canada, and the incident has made McLaren stronger than ever.
At the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the British racer collided with Piastri in the closing stages of the GP, resulting in him walking away from the race with four laps remaining.
The seven-time F1 Grands Prix champion emerged unharmed from the shocking incident and was able to secure fourth place, extending his lead to 22 points in the drivers' championship over his team-mate.
Following the race, Norris said that he "made a fool" out of himself and would take the incident "on the chin" as he gears up for the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
As McLaren took full responsibility for the collision, the team seemingly had a fruitful discussion with both the drivers about the incident and how they will move forward.
Norris described the talk with the team as "not the most joyful conversations, but conversations that needed to be had clearly."
The 25-year-old driver noted, "There have been a good amount of talks, but there's been good understanding of everything, you know, realising my thoughts and understanding things from both my side and explaining that to the team."
Admitting his mistakes, he further stated, "But I think I made it clear from the immediate moment that I misjudged it, and I took the fault for it."
The collision cost McLaren a podium in Canada, ending their run of consecutive rankings among the top three spots at the start of the 2025 season.
With the Austrian Grand Prix taking place on June 29, if they fail to secure a spot on the podium, it will be the first time both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would fail to get on the big stage in consecutive races since the 2024 Sao Paulo and Las Vegas GPs.