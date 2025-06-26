Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Taylor Fritz names tougher opponent

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Taylor Fritz has unveiled the name of his toughest opponent between the top two best tennis players in the world, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

According to Tennis 365, Fritz, who reached the last four of the Lexus Eastbourne Open after beating Marcus Giron in the quarter finals, revealed that Alcaraz is tougher than Sinner.

The American who failed brutally against the Spanish tennis star twice said, “I’d say Carlos is the harder opponent for me, but I have to add the caveat that when we played in the Laver Cup [last year], I ran into the on-fire version of him, where it just feels like there’s nothing you can do.”

“So even though obviously Sinner has gotten me several times, pretty routinely, at least in those matches I felt like I could play tennis. In the Laver Cup with Carlos, I felt, for about 80 to 90% of the match, I couldn’t do anything,” he added.

The 27-year-old believes that one needs to be extremely confident in their abilities and believe in oneself in order to reach the tennis elite.

He further said that being delusional but positively only is a good thing.

However, he admitted, “The way my body’s been feeling the last couple of years, I can’t honestly say that, five years from now, it’s going to be great. I don’t know if I have that many more years of peak tennis.”

Furthermore, Fritz will now face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Lexus Eastbourne Open semifinals on Friday.

