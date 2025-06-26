Cristiano Ronaldo shares bold message after signing new Al Nassr deal

  by Web Desk
  • |
Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay at Al Nassr after signing new two-year deal with the Saudi side.

Despite all the rumours about the split, Al Nassr on Thursday announced that Robaldo has decided to stay with the club until the age of 42 years.

After signing a new deal, CR7 expresses his happiness and new goals for the Saudi Pro League club.

Taking to his Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote, “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”


Al Nassr while paying tribute to the Portugal captain on social media. 

The club shared a manga art featuring Ronaldo standing in a dressing room while his iconic No. 7 jersey hung at the back. In the illustration, former Manchester United and Real Madrid player could be seen saying, “This badge isn’t worn... It’s earned.

The caption of the post read, “The story still has more to tell! Next chapter; just begun!”

It is worth noting that the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner’s deal with Al Nassr was set to expire at the end of June, and it was speculated that he might join anotherclub on a short-term deal for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Although Ronaldo has not won any title for the club, he remained the top scorer of the Saudi Premier League (SPL) for two consecutive years. So far, he has played 111 matches for Al Nassr and has netted 99 goals.

