Samsung rolls out One UI 7 update in European regions

  • April 11, 2025
Samsung has started introducing its highly anticipated Android 15-based One UI 7 update in South Korea for the flagship models, including Galaxy S24 Fold , and Galaxy Flip 6.

The significant update comes with a redesigned interface, advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features and enhanced overall performance.

Samsung rolls out One UI 7 update:

After being rolled out in South Korea, One UI 7 update is now expanding to European regions. Users in the U.S. and Canada have already started to get the update.

The South Korea-based tech giant has not stopped with its flagship models. It is likely to hit the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Flip 5 by the end of April.

However, older devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 lineup are expected to receive the highly-anticipated One UI 7 update in May.

Samsung often follows a staged launch strategy, ensuring to provide the update in batches based on model numbers and regions.

For Indian users, reports suggested the update is expected to roll out in the near future. 

However, Samsung has yet to officially announce the launch date of the One UI 7 update in India. 

