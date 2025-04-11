Royal Family issues statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move

Royal Family has released a fresh statement about King Charles, Queen Camilla’s new move after returning to the UK.
As per the latest announcement, the British monarch and the Queen consort of the United Kingdom will lead the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.
The key event is set to take place on April 20. The Royal Family members will reunite at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
Buckingham Palace’s statement read, "Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor on Easter Sunday."
Kate Middleton, 43, who is now in remission, might join the royal couple along with Prince William and their three kids: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Last year, Catherine could not attend the Ester event as she was undergoing cancer treatment.
Many Royal Family members took part on Easter Sunday in 2024 including Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Lady Louise Windsor.
To note, Palace did not confirm Prince Andrew's attendance at the Easter Sunday service after his controversy surrounding alleged Chinese spy scandal.