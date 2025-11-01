Princess Anne returns to royal duties amid fallout from brother Andrew’s title loss

Princess Anne has made her first public appearance since the fallout surrounding Andrew following the Palace's dramatic announcement that her younger brother has lost his princely status
On Friday, the Princess Royal carried out scheduled engagements at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, maintaining her characteristic professionalism despite the family turmoil.
Princess Anne made her appearance at the Captain's Team Run just a day after Buckingham Palace revealed Andrew’s loss of title and Royal Lodge, greeting players with her characteristic poise.
Anne’s appearance served as a reminder of the divide between the tireless princess and her embattled brother, now known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
On Thursday, King Charles revealed that formal procedures have commenced to strip Andrew of his style, titles and honours, with royal warrants being dispatched to the Lord Chancellor.
According to the statement “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.”
It added, “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.”
The palace shared, “Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”
“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” they noted
The statement concluded, “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
Notably, King Charles’ decision had full support from Prince William and other royals, with insiders praising the careful planning.
However, royal commentator Richard Kay said Anne and Edward worry about their brother’s mental state, as his reputation lies 'in the gutter.'