Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson yet to figure out her living arrangement after Royal Family's stern decision regarding her and ex-husband Andrew's love nest - Royal Lodge.
Things took a humiliating turn Sarah and Andrew on Thursday, October 30, after Buckingham Palace not only officially strip latter's all Royal titles, styles and honours, but also issued an official notice asking him to surrender to Royal Lodge lease.
King Charles in his statement announced that, "His lease on Royal Lodge has, up until now, provided him with legal protection to continue residing there."
"Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation," it added.
Now, Sarah - who has been living with Andrew in Royal Lodge - leased by her ex-husband in 2004 for 75 years is reportedly set to go her own way as there is no accommodation promised for her by the firm.
Speaking to The Sun, a friend of Fergie revealed, "If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage. Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage."
"It's incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways," they added.
The children author's friend noted that "it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It's a fresh start for both."
How Sarah and Andrew fell from the grace?
Andrew and Sarah found themselves at the centre of a bombshell controversy last month - when their controversial emails to the infamous sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced.
Sarah's email to Epstein emerged in September - in which she not only apologised to the convicted sex criminal but also referred to him as his "supreme friend".
Just weeks apart, another email sent by Andrew to Epstein in 2011 a day after a photo of him with his late accuser Virginia Giuffre was published in a newspaper.
As per the content of the email, Andrew wrote to Epstein "we are in this together".
The email was resurfaced just days before the release of Virginia's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl - in which she claimed that Andrew - who was connected to her through Jeffrey Epstein, had three sexual encounters with her when she was under 18.