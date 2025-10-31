Royal

King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label

Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew is to be stripped of his prince title and will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns ruthless label
King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label

King Charles has been labeled “ruthless and decisive” after a bold move against his brother Andrew.

According to GB News, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond called King Charles’s decision to remove Prince Andrew’s titles the most “ruthless and decisive” action she has seen in over 30 years of covering the Royal Family.

She admitted being “gobsmacked” by the news, adding that the Palace’s action displayed a level of strictness unprecedented in recent royal affairs.

"I’ve been reporting on the Royal Family for more than three decades, including Diana’s death, and this is a crisis beyond anything I’ve covered before," she said.

The expert added, "King Charles is not a ruthless man but this, you have to say, is ruthless action.”

She noted, "But this, you have to say, is ruthless action. To take the title of prince away from his brother and to demand that he leaves the Royal Lodge, which he had pretty secure tenancy on, it has surprised me.

Bond said she was astounded by the news and suggested the King, having heard public and parliamentary pressure, may have been pushed over the edge by a recent crowd heckle about Andrew.

Her remarks came after Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew is to be stripped of his prince title and will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the King's brother will also move out of his home Royal Lodge.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles

King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles
King Charles photographed driving his SUV in first outing since stripping Andrew' of his titles

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew
Prince William shares first statement after King Charles removes all royal titles of Prince Andrew

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia
Former King Juan Carlos criticizesd his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Andrew issued notice to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after titles stripped

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow
Royal Family's official website removes Andrew’s name from Role of Peerage after titles drop

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style
King Frederik and Queen Mary unite for special milestone celebration

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
The former Duke of York no longer holds the title of ‘prince,’ sparking questions about his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal status

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew
The British Monarch made a historic announcement about Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?
Inside His Majesty’s upcoming 77th birthday bash on November 14, 2025

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?
King Charles brother will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after his all titles, styles and honours revoked

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award
Jon M. Chu, director of Ariane Grande starrer ‘Wicked’, receives major recognition from Monaco’s Prince Albert II

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement
Andrew is no longer a ‘prince’ as King Charles formally announces removal his royal titles in an official statement