King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label

King Charles has been labeled “ruthless and decisive” after a bold move against his brother Andrew.
According to GB News, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond called King Charles’s decision to remove Prince Andrew’s titles the most “ruthless and decisive” action she has seen in over 30 years of covering the Royal Family.
She admitted being “gobsmacked” by the news, adding that the Palace’s action displayed a level of strictness unprecedented in recent royal affairs.
"I’ve been reporting on the Royal Family for more than three decades, including Diana’s death, and this is a crisis beyond anything I’ve covered before," she said.
The expert added, "King Charles is not a ruthless man but this, you have to say, is ruthless action.”
She noted, "But this, you have to say, is ruthless action. To take the title of prince away from his brother and to demand that he leaves the Royal Lodge, which he had pretty secure tenancy on, it has surprised me.
Bond said she was astounded by the news and suggested the King, having heard public and parliamentary pressure, may have been pushed over the edge by a recent crowd heckle about Andrew.
Her remarks came after Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew is to be stripped of his prince title and will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
It was confirmed on Thursday that the King's brother will also move out of his home Royal Lodge.