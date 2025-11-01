Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reminiscing their recent memories.
After King Charles eased their major concern by removing Andrew’s royal titles, lessening the chances of chaos that could rock the monarchy in future, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram Stories to joyfully remember their delightful moments.
In their new update, William and Kate followed their monthly ritual, sharing this month’s monthly rewind.
The Waleses’ October kicked off with the future king’s visit to Gunnerbury Park to launch the Global Humanitarian Memorial, recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers.
This was followed by Kate Middleton’s visit to RAF Coningsby – her first visit as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, after which William welcomed Estonia’s President Alar Karis at Palace.
In the next highlight, Kensington Palace shared Catherine’s visit Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford, William’s appearance at COP30 Countdown with King Charles, followed by the father of three marking World Mental Health Day.
The Princess of Wales then visited Northern Ireland, after which the parents of three welcomed Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa at the royal residence.
The month of October concluded with Prince William marking 60 years of the London Ambulance Service - the largest of its kind in the UK.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s sweet flashback comes after King Charles officially initiated the process to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles.