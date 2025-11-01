Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout

The Prince and Princess of Wales took a little trip down memory lane after King Charles eases their major concern

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout
Prince William, Kate Middleton flash back to sweet memories after Andrew fallout

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reminiscing their recent memories.

After King Charles eased their major concern by removing Andrew’s royal titles, lessening the chances of chaos that could rock the monarchy in future, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram Stories to joyfully remember their delightful moments.

In their new update, William and Kate followed their monthly ritual, sharing this month’s monthly rewind.

The Waleses’ October kicked off with the future king’s visit to Gunnerbury Park to launch the Global Humanitarian Memorial, recognising humanitarian work and honouring the lives of aid workers.

This was followed by Kate Middleton’s visit to RAF Coningsby – her first visit as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, after which William welcomed Estonia’s President Alar Karis at Palace.

In the next highlight, Kensington Palace shared Catherine’s visit Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford, William’s appearance at COP30 Countdown with King Charles, followed by the father of three marking World Mental Health Day.

The Princess of Wales then visited Northern Ireland, after which the parents of three welcomed Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein and Crown Princess Rajwa at the royal residence.

The month of October concluded with Prince William marking 60 years of the London Ambulance Service - the largest of its kind in the UK.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s sweet flashback comes after King Charles officially initiated the process to strip Prince Andrew of his royal titles.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Charles warned Prince Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal

King Charles warned Prince Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal
Prince Andrew seemingly gives into King Charles’ demand to leave Royal Lodge after chilling threat

Prince Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision

Prince Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision
King Charles removes all royal titles and honours of the former disgraced duke, Prince Andrew

King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label

King Charles’ bold step against brother Andrew earns 'ruthless' label
Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew is to be stripped of his prince title and will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles

King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles
King Charles photographed driving his SUV in first outing since stripping Andrew' of his titles

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew
Prince William shares first statement after King Charles removes all royal titles of Prince Andrew

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia
Former King Juan Carlos criticizesd his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Andrew issued notice to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after titles stripped

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow
Royal Family's official website removes Andrew’s name from Role of Peerage after titles drop

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style
King Frederik and Queen Mary unite for special milestone celebration

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
The former Duke of York no longer holds the title of ‘prince,’ sparking questions about his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal status

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew
The British Monarch made a historic announcement about Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?
Inside His Majesty’s upcoming 77th birthday bash on November 14, 2025