King Charles seen in public for first time after stripping Andrew's titles

King Charles has been spotted for the first time since stripping disgraced brother Andrew of his Royal titles.
As per the photos obtained by multiple outlets on Friday, October 31, the cancer-stricken monarch was photographed driving his Range Rover around his Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Charles was with his royal protection officer, who was in the passenger seat.
The king appeared pensive amid the ongoing tensions in the Royal Family which intensified after His Majesty's official announcement on Thursday, October 30, regarding Andrew's titles.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," read the statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday night.
"Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," it added.
King Charles' statement further revealed that, "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."