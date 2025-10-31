Prince William has released the first message after King Charles stripped Prince Andrew of all royal titles, including “prince” title.
A day after the British monarch removed all royal honours of his estranged brother Andrew, the Prince of Wales took to Instagram to share a lengthy message.
He shared finalists of Earthshot Prize 2025 and noted, “We envision a world that's a better, more sustainable home for everyone. A world where greenhouse gas emissions are falling, and carbon-neutral economies help protect the most vulnerable.”
William wrote, “A world like this is within reach. We're proud to present our Finalists for Thinitiative of Earthshot Prize to Fix Our Climate: $700 million loss and damage fund Barbados' Bridgetown Initiative, led by Prime Minister @mamottley, is boosting climate and development finance and standing up for billions 7 of impacted people.”
While sharing two organisations that work on climate change issues, the prince added, “@formenergy is revolutionising renewable power storage through iron air batteries that provide initiatives. reliable power around the clock, cost-effectively fund easing the burden on the grid.”
William’s post comes a day after Charles officially removed the disgraced former duke’s Royal titles and issued notice to evict Royal Lodge.
As of Thursday, October 30, Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.