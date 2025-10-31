Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow

Andrew continue to pay the price of his wrongdoings as Royal Family gives another heartache.
Just a day after Buckingham Palace officially announced that Andrew is no longer a Prince, his name has been removed from Role of Peerage on Royal Family's official website.
On Thursday, October 30, Buckingham Palace released an official statement on behalf of King Charles announcing that Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The stern decision came in the wake of Andrew's alleged ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein and his late accuer, Virginia Giuffre's rape allegations.
Now, in early hours of Friday, October 31, Andrew's name was not seen in the list of Roll of Peerage - which is an official list containing the names of all living peers.
The website previously listed Andrew, formerly the Duke of York, under "York" and his brother, Prince Edward under "Wessex," in the Roll of the Peerage.
Edward's name was then added under Duke of Edinburgh following the death of his father, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021.
However, as per the new screenshot of the Roll of Peerage, the list now ends with "Wales," listing Prince William, the Prince of Wales.
The is yet another blow to Andrew amid his renewed scrutiny into his ties with the late convicted sex offender - who died in jail in 2019.