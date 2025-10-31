Royal

King Charles warned Prince Andrew ‘you’ll topple us all’ before title removal

Prince Andrew seemingly gives into King Charles’ demand to leave Royal Lodge after chilling threat

King Charles reportedly gave a warning to Prince Andrew before he made the brutal decision to strip him of the royal titles and honours.

The former disgraced duke has also accepted his fate after the monarch’s multiple warnings over the Royal Lodge.

His Majesty removedAndrew's titles due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and sexual abuse allegations, which the royal family memeber has denied.

Sarah Ferguson’s ex-husband also reportedly agreed to move out of his 30-room Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge, to a new home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The News Agents’ Emily Maitlis shared, "When I asked last night what brought Andrew around, I was told that the Monarch had simply made him see the ultimate threat, in other words, and this is a phrase that was used to me - I don't think it's that the words that the King used, 'You'll topple us all'.”

She added, “The idea was that the King had put to him something in the tenor of, 'Would your mother really want to see you putting at risk the whole establishment?' Which I think goes back to the chat that we had earlier this week, which is about how public perception and public mood was way ahead of certainly where Parliament was.”

Prince Andrew might not leave the Royal Lodge until Christmas.

His ex-wife, who has been staying with him at the royal estate, will move out to a different place.

