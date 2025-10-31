Prince Andrew earns humiliating title after King Charles’ brutal decision

Prince Andrew has seemingly received a humiliating label after King Charles stripped him from royal titles.
On Thursday, October 30, the British monarch announced to remove all titles and honours of the former Duke of York, even the title of “prince.”
A royal biographer Robert Hardman gave a humiliating title to Andrew during a chat with GB News.
He said, “He's not moving into a smaller cottage on the Windsor estate, he's off the plot, he's out of Windsor. The House of Windsor is kicking him off into royal Siberia at the other end of the M11 in Norfolk, and he's losing all his titles, all his honours.”
While reflecting on the downfall of Sarah Ferguson’s ex husband, the expert noted, “So really, he's being ranked alongside traitors, people who fought against his country. And that is incredibly wounding for someone who fought for his country. So this is big, big punishment."
Hardman believed that Andrew became a “grave” problem of the British monarchy and nothing could’ve prevented his downfall.
To note, even though the disgraced royal has lost his titles, his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will keep theirs protected by a royal decree.