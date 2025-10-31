Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style

King Frederik and Queen Mary unite for special milestone celebration

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style
King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style

King Frederik and Queen Mary stole the spotlight during their regal joint outing to celebrate a major milestone.

On October 30, 2025, the royal couple of Denmark attended a concert by the Danish National Symphony Orchestra (DR Symfoniorkestret) at the Copenhagen Concert Hall (DR Koncerthuset).

The event was held to celebrate Danish National Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary. The orchestra was established in 1925 in collaboration with musicians Otto Fessel, Rudolf Dietzmann, Folmer Jensen, and Wells King.

Following the joint appearance, Frederik took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from the celebration.

The caption of the post read, “For a century, the DR Symphony Orchestra has created great musical experiences, and on Thursday evening Their Majesties the King and Queen joined in celebrating the anniversary in the DR Concert Hall.”

It continued, “The 100th anniversary was marked with Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8. "Imagine that the whole universe broke out into song", Mahler said of his musical work, which was performed by the DR Symphony Orchestra together with the DR Concert Choir, the BBC Singers and the Copenhagen Boys' Choir.”

After the concert, King Frederik and Queen Mary had the opportunity to greet chief conductor Fabio Luisi in the Royal Room.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow
Royal Family's official website removes Andrew’s name from Role of Peerage after titles drop

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
The former Duke of York no longer holds the title of ‘prince,’ sparking questions about his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal status

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew
The British Monarch made a historic announcement about Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?
Inside His Majesty’s upcoming 77th birthday bash on November 14, 2025

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?
King Charles brother will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after his all titles, styles and honours revoked

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award
Jon M. Chu, director of Ariane Grande starrer ‘Wicked’, receives major recognition from Monaco’s Prince Albert II

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement
Andrew is no longer a ‘prince’ as King Charles formally announces removal his royal titles in an official statement

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease
King Charles formally notifies Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after stripping his Prince title

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims
King Charles extends 'utmost sympathies' to abuse victims amid Virginia Giuffre claims against Andrew

King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement

King Charles formally removes Prince Andrew's all Royal titles in official statement
Prince Andrew will now known as 'Andrew Mountbatten Windsor' as King Charles officially strips of his Royal titles

King Juan Carlos confirms feud with Queen Letizia in tell-all memoir

King Juan Carlos confirms feud with Queen Letizia in tell-all memoir
Former King Juan Carlos of Spain has been in exile in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since 2020

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear

Prince Andrew hit with fresh blow as Britons make their feelings clear
The citizens of the UK are quite eager for Prince Andrew to surrender the remainder of his privileges amid recent scandals