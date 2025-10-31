King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style

King Frederik and Queen Mary stole the spotlight during their regal joint outing to celebrate a major milestone.
On October 30, 2025, the royal couple of Denmark attended a concert by the Danish National Symphony Orchestra (DR Symfoniorkestret) at the Copenhagen Concert Hall (DR Koncerthuset).
The event was held to celebrate Danish National Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary. The orchestra was established in 1925 in collaboration with musicians Otto Fessel, Rudolf Dietzmann, Folmer Jensen, and Wells King.
Following the joint appearance, Frederik took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from the celebration.
The caption of the post read, “For a century, the DR Symphony Orchestra has created great musical experiences, and on Thursday evening Their Majesties the King and Queen joined in celebrating the anniversary in the DR Concert Hall.”
It continued, “The 100th anniversary was marked with Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 8. "Imagine that the whole universe broke out into song", Mahler said of his musical work, which was performed by the DR Symphony Orchestra together with the DR Concert Choir, the BBC Singers and the Copenhagen Boys' Choir.”
After the concert, King Frederik and Queen Mary had the opportunity to greet chief conductor Fabio Luisi in the Royal Room.