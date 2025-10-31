King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia

King Felipe of Spain convened a key meeting this week, stepping into the spotlight amid tensions following former King Juan Carlos’ pointed remarks about Queen Letizia in his new book.
On Thursday, the Spanish monarch closed the World Constitutional Justice Conference held in Madrid from October 28 to 30 under the title "Human Rights of Future Generations.”
The Spanish Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses from the event, along with the statement, said, “The King closes the World Constitutional Justice Conference held in Madrid from October 28 to 30 under the title "Human Rights of Future Generations".
They added, “The goal of the Conference is to promote constitutional justice as a fundamental part of democracy, defense of human rights and the rule of law through judicial dialogue among constitutional judges and magistrates from around the world.”
Stating about his speech, the palace noted, “In his speech, the King emphasized that ‘constitutional justice is a guarantee of our liberty, of our liberties: the last balluart in defense of the rule of law. That’s why our country is proud to have hosted this Congress.’”
Notably, the outing came shortly after former King Juan Carlos, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE since abdicating in 2014, reflected on his reign and personal relationships in the book, set to release in France on November 5.
In an excerpt shared by El Confidencial, Juan Carlos criticizes his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, saying they have a "personal disagreement" and that she “did not help to strengthen our family ties.”
This is the first time he has publicly acknowledged rumored tensions within the Spanish royal family.