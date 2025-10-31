Royal

King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia

Former King Juan Carlos criticizesd his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia
King Felipe hosts key meeting after Juan Carlos’ dig at Queen Letizia

King Felipe of Spain convened a key meeting this week, stepping into the spotlight amid tensions following former King Juan Carlos’ pointed remarks about Queen Letizia in his new book.

On Thursday, the Spanish monarch closed the World Constitutional Justice Conference held in Madrid from October 28 to 30 under the title "Human Rights of Future Generations.”

The Spanish Royal Family shared exclusive glimpses from the event, along with the statement, said, “The King closes the World Constitutional Justice Conference held in Madrid from October 28 to 30 under the title "Human Rights of Future Generations".

They added, “The goal of the Conference is to promote constitutional justice as a fundamental part of democracy, defense of human rights and the rule of law through judicial dialogue among constitutional judges and magistrates from around the world.”

Stating about his speech, the palace noted, “In his speech, the King emphasized that ‘constitutional justice is a guarantee of our liberty, of our liberties: the last balluart in defense of the rule of law. That’s why our country is proud to have hosted this Congress.’”

Notably, the outing came shortly after former King Juan Carlos, who has lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE since abdicating in 2014, reflected on his reign and personal relationships in the book, set to release in France on November 5.

In an excerpt shared by El Confidencial, Juan Carlos criticizes his daughter-in-law, Queen Letizia, saying they have a "personal disagreement" and that she “did not help to strengthen our family ties.”

This is the first time he has publicly acknowledged rumored tensions within the Spanish royal family.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles’ final decision for Andrew
Prince William shares first statement after King Charles removes all royal titles of Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge

Sarah Ferguson yet to find ‘new home’ as Andrew out of Royal Lodge
Andrew issued notice to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after titles stripped

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow

Andrew’s name removed from Royal Family Roll of Peerage in fresh blow
Royal Family's official website removes Andrew’s name from Role of Peerage after titles drop

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style

King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrate new milestone in style
King Frederik and Queen Mary unite for special milestone celebration

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

Here’s why Andrew’s loss of titles does not affect Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
The former Duke of York no longer holds the title of ‘prince,’ sparking questions about his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie’s royal status

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew

Prince William, Queen Camilla backed King Charles' big decision against Andrew
The British Monarch made a historic announcement about Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?

How King Charles will mark 77th birthday amid Royal family crisis, health woes?
Inside His Majesty’s upcoming 77th birthday bash on November 14, 2025

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?

Beatrice, Eugenie to face title shift after Andrew’s ‘Prince’ status revoked?
King Charles brother will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor after his all titles, styles and honours revoked

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award

Prince Albert honors ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu with prestigious award
Jon M. Chu, director of Ariane Grande starrer ‘Wicked’, receives major recognition from Monaco’s Prince Albert II

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement

Virginia Giuffre’s family lauds Andrew’s titles removal with fiery statement
Andrew is no longer a ‘prince’ as King Charles formally announces removal his royal titles in an official statement

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease

Buckingham Palace issues official notice to Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease
King Charles formally notifies Andrew to surrender to Royal Lodge lease after stripping his Prince title

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims

Andrew no longer 'Prince' as King Charles supports abuse victims amid Virginia's claims
King Charles extends 'utmost sympathies' to abuse victims amid Virginia Giuffre claims against Andrew