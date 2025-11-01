King Frederik sends condolences to Thai Royals on Queen Sirikit’s passing

King Frederik is standing by Thailand’s Royal Family in their time of grief.
On Friday, October 31, Amalienborg Palace released the Danish monarch’s official message for the Thai Royals, sending condolences on Queen Sirikit’s passing.
The Queen Mother of Thailand breathed her last on October 24 at the age of 93.
Taking to its official Instagram Stories, the Royal Family wrote, “H.M. The King sends condolences to H.M. The King of Thailand.”
“Your Majesty, Please accept my deep condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. In this time of mourning, our thoughts are with you, the Royal Family and the people of Thailand,” stated the King.
In the third update, the Danish Royals posted a throwback photo from Queen Sirikit’s visit to Denmark in 1960.
“Queen Sirikit was a Knight of the Order of the Elephant and is seen here with Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid during the Thai state visit to Denmark in 1960. Queen Sirikit was married to King Bhumibol Adulyadej and is the mother of Thailand's current monarch, H.M. King Vajiralongkorn,” they mentioned.
The photo featured the Thai Queen Mother smilingly walking alongside Queen Ingrid – mother of Queen Margrethe II and grandmother of King Frederik X.