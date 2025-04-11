Entertainment

Ed Sheeran drops soulful Delhi rooftop cover of ‘Azizam’

‘Azizam’ is the lead single of Ed Sheeran’s upcoming eighth studio album ‘Play’

  • April 11, 2025

Ed Sheeran mesmerized Delhi with a soulful cover of his new song Azizam.

On Friday, April 11, the Shape of You hitmaker shared a captivating video on his official Instagram handle, leaving his 48.6 million fans in awe.

Sharing a video of himself playing the newly released track’s live cover using a loop pedal, the Perfect singer explained how fun and challenging it was for him to do the arrangements in a way that his fans could enjoy the performance.

“I loved learning Azizam on the loop pedal. My mind goes into like full jigsaw puzzle mode trying to work out which pieces fit where and in what order. It’s like mental acrobatics. Here’s me playing it on a roof top in Old Delhi, enjoy x,” he penned in the caption.

In the video, which was filmed in a warm setting, the Mathematics Tour hitmaker can be seen giving a power-packed performance on a rooftop in the capital city of India.

Playing his guitar, Ed was filmed performing the loop pedal like a perfectionist, matching each and every lyric with the music.

Azizam is the lead single by Ed Sheeran from his upcoming eighth studio album titled Play. The superhit song was released on April 4, 2025.

