King Frederik, Queen Mary celebrates Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday

Princess Isabella celebrated 18th birthday with family in Aarhus City Hall.
King Frederik, Queen Mary and her younger siblings, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, Princess Isabella also joined her for the milestone birthday party.
When they arrived in the city, a large crowd gathered to sing her “Happy Birthday.”
On April 11, the Danish Royal Family also posted a short clip of her speech, addressing the guests, to express her gratitude.
“Aarhus Municipality hosted a birthday event at Aarhus City Hall today on the occasion of Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday. In her acceptance speech, the Princess concluded a festive celebration, where over 200 young Aarhusians attended the birthday event,” the caption read.
Isabella was given three birthday cakes made by students studying at Aarhus Tech.
While delivering her speech Aarhus, the young royal said, “I have celebrated Christmas and Easter, taken walks in the garden and by the water, and enjoyed myself in the old town since I was little. I have many good memories from Aarhus, today I have another. And there will definitely be more after that.”
She added, “The fact that you have chosen to celebrate me, and that so many have come together, makes me happy and touched. You should know that it means a lot to me.”
Princess Isabella concluded her monologue by thanking the city for gifting her a brand-new bracelet and giving her a guestbook with well-wishes from people.