Prince Louis’s cheeky antics: 4 iconic moments he won hearts at royal events

Prince Louis, who is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, has garnered quite a reputation amongst royal children and for good reason.
The 6-year-old royal, younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made headlines several times in the last couple of years when his naughty antics grabbed eyeballs away from senior royals during multiple royal engagements, including at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and even King Charles’ historic coronation.
Here’s a look back at four of Louis’ most hilarious moments.
Getting cheeky at the Platinum Jubilee:
Prince Louis displayed some especially cheeky behaviours at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.
While his siblings, George and Charlotte, painted a perfect picture of royal sophistication, Louis sat with his parents, William and Kate, in the royal box pulling funny faces for all to see. He was famously photographed even sticking his tongue out and blowing raspberries at his mom at one point.
Stealing Charlotte’s thunder:
Another time Prince Louis’ behaviour made headlines was at the royal family’s third annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2023, where he stole his sister Princess Charlotte’s thunder in an adorable moment.
Joining the congregation with his older siblings with lit candles in their hands, Prince Louis made his move once the service ended, cheekily leaning over to blow out Charlotte’s candle, with his mom Kate catching him in the act.
Having a one-off with Grandma Carole Middleton:
While most kids would be at their best behaviour with their grandparents, Prince Louis’ naughty antics are no match for Princess Kate’s mom, Carole Middleton.
Writing for The Daily Mail, writer Sophia Money-Coutts shared how a friend of hers once ran into the royal kids on beach vacay in Mustique and overheard Louis telling his grandma off.
“One friend of mine staying on the same Caribbean island a couple of years ago talked of seeing Carole, in her role as Mary Poppins, trying to cajole a small Prince Louis out of the sea.
“Go away,” he cheekily responded, “’you’re old!’” Money-Coutts wrote.
Smashing it up:
More recently, Prince Louis made headlines after he reportedly smashed a cake at the Royals’ Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham.
As part of the service, Rev. Canon Dr Paul Rhys William reportedly added a Terry’s Chocolate Orange in his sermon, and as per The Sun, suggested tapping and unwrapping it before asking Prince Louis to “just drop it” before a loud band was heard on speaker by those gathered outside the church.
Turns out, Prince Louis had really chucked the treat at the floor.