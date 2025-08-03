King Charles puts late Queen’s lavish vehicles for sale at hefty price

Queen Elizabeth II’s private helicopter and car are in the market!
King Charles has put late Queen’s luxury helicopter up for sale with a reported price tag of staggering £5 million.
The eight-seater red 2009 Sikorsky, which was owned by King Charles’ mother since 2019, served the royal family for over 15 years.
Prince William’s father’s decision aligns with the broader shift towards eco-friendly transportation as the 76-year-old monarch will instead use two environmentally friendly jets, believed to cost £8.5m each.
Since last year, the royal family has been using the new AgustaWestland AW139s, which run on 50 per cent sustainable aviation fuel.
The late Queen's opulent chopper’s interior has revealed for the first time after His Majesty put it up for auction.
According to its broker AeroAsset, the helicopter had 5222 hours of flying and comes with “ultraleather and ultrasuede interior panel upholstery.”
The former monarch last travelled in the helicopter from Sandringham to Windsor a few months before she died in 2022.
Not only the flying vehicle, King Charles has also auctioned late Queen’s personal Range Rover, which she used between 2006 and 2008.
The 2006 L322 model, which is currently valued between £9,000 and £16,000, has many unique features including side steps, mud flaps, a made-to-measure dog guard for the Queen's pets and extra wiring for security measures.