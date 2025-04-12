Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans blast ‘New Heights’ podcast over Travis Kelce 'cringey' move

Swifties slammed the Kansas City Chief tight end show over a 'gross' move

  • April 12, 2025
Taylor Swift fans are calling out Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast for including a romance-focused survey they say exploits his relationship.

As per Page Six, Swifties slammed the Kansas City Chief tight end show over a “gross” questionnaire sent out by the Wondery network.

In a survey, it leaned heavily on romance-related themes, including a section where listeners were asked to select three reasons from a list for why they tune in to Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast.

Additionally, the statement about the “Kelce family dynamic” and the “football-specific commentary and analysis of games” featured in episodes.

Also Swift’s name popped up multiple times.

“I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift’s life and her relationship with Travis,” read one option.

Another read, “I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor’s happiness outside of her music.”

Shortly after the survey went public, many social media users slammed the survey as screenshots went viral, with many criticizing Wondery for being “kind of gross.”

One fan wrote, “wondery+ doing a survey to see if exploiting Travis’ love life would be worth it is disgusting.”

Another commented, “This is a Wondery thing. … Jason and Travis are not creating this survey.”

After the backlash, the survey went through with the changes as the Swift-related questions were removed.

