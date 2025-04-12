Royal

Prince Harry breaks silence after 'sad' legal battle

The Duke of Sussex reacted to the setback while leaving court for his latest legal battle in London

  • April 12, 2025
Prince Harry has confessed that his “worst fears have been confirmed” following the outcome of another “deeply sad” legal battle.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex, told PEOPLE, “[My] worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case — and that’s really sad.”

He said the words while leaving court for his latest legal battle in London.

The estranged royal shared that he feels “exhausted and overwhelmed” after spending two full days at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

According to the outlet, Harry presented in court for proceedings attempting to request “the removal of automatic state-backed security for him and his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.”

Harry is contesting a past decision by the UK High Court that permitted the government to reduce his security arrangements during visits to Britain.

Notably, the father of two’s security arrangements were scaled back after he and Meghan Markle stepped down from the royal duties in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex abruptly left the UK, dubbed “Megxit,” and moved to the US.

Harry and Meghan are currently living in Montecito, California, with their two children: Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

