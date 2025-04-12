Rory McIlroy ‘proud’ of Augusta National second-day bogey-free performance 

Rory McIlroy felt proud after making a comeback on Augusta National Day two, reviving hopes for the Grand Slam at the Masters.
According to The Mirror, the world No. 2, after falling apart in the final four holes on Day 1, made a remarkable comeback on Friday, April 11, 2025, with a bogey-free 66 on Day 2 at Augusta National.
An impressive 66 in the second round has revived his hopes to win the Masters and complete his career Grand Slam.
The 35-year-old, who did not speak to the media after first round, said on Friday, “I think overall I am just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night. I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday; I wasn't going to let two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week.”
“Once I left the property last night, I just sort of tried to leave what had happened here. I rushed out of here to get home to see Poppy before she went to bed. I feel like I just did a good job of resetting. I don't think I proved anything. I just backed up the belief that I'm as resilient as anyone else out here," he added.
Despite making two double bogeys, McIlroy is still bidding for the Masters win. After overcoming past struggles on Friday, he is now just two shots behind his Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Rose.